Local Scam Alert: United Way 'Winter Storm Fund' imposter

COPPERFIELD, TX — Attention Brazos County!

The United Way of Brazos Valley is reminding the public that they do not solicit donations door-to-door.

Posing as their "Winter Storm Fund", the non-profit organization is asking the public to call 979-361-3888 if you are approached by the impostor. According to United Way, said impostor has been reported active in the Copperfield area.

"It is not our policy to solicit donations door-to-door" United Way of Brazos Valley wrote via Twitter.

At this time, Bryan PD is asking anyone in the public with more information, to call them at (979)-209-5300.

