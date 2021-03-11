Menu

Local Scam Alert: fake number posing as the Brazos County Health District

Posted at 12:27 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 13:28:45-05

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — According to the Brazos County Health District, scam phone calls from the phone number (979-361-4440) are being reported.

At this time, BCHD wants the public to know their calls will either come up as unknown or (979-775-7400) and they will NEVER ask for your personal insurance/Medicaid/Medicaid information over the phone.

"Please do not give out insurance or financial information over the phone." they wrote in their March 11 news release.

If you have questions or concerns, the public is encouraged to call them at 979-361-4440.

