Local Scam Alert: Fake employees emailing businesses, requesting payroll updates

BRYAN, TX — According to the Bryan Police Department, there has been a new trend of suspects spoofing employee information to steal wages.

Impacting local businesses, suspects are emailing businesses with fake credentials, requesting that their payroll be sent to a new bank account.

This has led companies to send their employee's wages to these suspect accounts, instead of their employee's bank accounts.

"As always, when you receive an email requesting bank account changes or wire payments confirm the instructions are from a trusted source and that the instructions are correct. Make the phone call and save your time and money!" Bryan PD wrote via Twitter.

If you believe you have been a victim, you are encouraged to contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300.

