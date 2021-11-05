Local Salvation Army sees record number of Angel Tree children

BRYAN, Texas — The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station has opened Angel Tree sign-ups for donors early this year, as they’ve seen more families than ever asking for a little holiday help.

The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station has made their Angel Tree campaign available now, online. An interested donor can visit the Salvation Army website and choose a child’s name to purchase gifts. Sign-ups for Angel Tree families started back in September. Co-director of Salvation Army B/CS, Andrea Israel, said that the program saw 100 extra families sign up to receive presents this year – a grand total of 2,500 children.

“And I think it is [due to] the lasting impact of the pandemic that we still see people that are struggling financially, struggling to have jobs, or to have as many hours as they did before the pandemic," Israel noted.

The organization's traditional Christmas trees with the paper angels will go up in College Station's Post Oak Mall next Friday, Nov. 12.

Israel pointed out that there are un-adopted angels every year, so every person willing to give back helps the cause. Of particular need is adopters for older children ages ten and up, who are frequently overlooked.

To adopt an angel of your own, click here.

