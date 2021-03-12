Local salon owner cuts split ends, but not COVID-19 safety precautions

COLLEGE STATION, TX — RA Salon Spa, a small business located on Harvey Road in College Station, is co-owned by Dana Cook and Rachael Dorazio. It's just one of many hair salons and barbershops that suffered financial strain during the onset of the pandemic.

As these companies were deemed ‘non-essential' by the state, they lost weeks of business in 2020. Cook said, that despite the hit RA took, the business has managed to land on its feet, due to the support of loyal customers and the salon community.

"The industry took a huge hit," Cook commented. "But salon unification – all of the staff, the owners, everybody involved from the top to the bottom – as long as we are reminded that we are here together, to serve the community as a whole, as an industry; it’s done well for us.”

Cook said her salon has maintained safety protocols throughout the pandemic, to ensure the health of both her staff and customers. Though Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has lifted mask mandates, Cook insisted that RA stylists will continue to wear masks, in order to protect those who are still not vaccinated against COVID-19.