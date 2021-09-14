Local researchers developing citrus of the future, one seed at a time

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Agri-Life researchers are collaborating to improve crop defenses against diseases.

Through a combination of "Crispr" and gene editing technology - researchers are working to develop disease-resistant citrus fruits.

Additionally, the research team hopes to make breakthroughs in crop regeneration - which is the process of regrowing genetically edited fruit and vegetable crops.

"It takes at least 2 years to get one citrus tree to grow back into a size where we can put it back into the fields," said Kranthi Mandadi, associate professor, Texas A&M. "So with this technology, we are combing two things first, using Crispr to edit our traits, but also enhance the regeneration to make the plant breed it faster essentially, to breed faster the improved lines,"

Along with Texas A&M, scientists from the University of Maryland and the USDA will be taking part in the Crispr-gene editing research.

