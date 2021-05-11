Local reactions to FDA approving Pfizer for 12 to 15-year-olds

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — As the nation looks forward to a life beyond the pandemic, the FDA has recently approved Pfizer for people between the ages of 12 and 15-years-old.

With that age group now eligible for the COVID vaccine, we are one step closer to achieving herd immunity.

The news is something Shaila Yeh and her husband have been looking forward to. The College Station couple has two kids, a 16-year-old girl, and a 13-year-old boy.

"Three of the four of us are vaccinated and we are all anxious for our 13-year-old to get it as soon as he can," Yeh said.

Yeh and her daughter even took a mini road trip, allowing her daughter to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"We went all the way to Georgetown, so it was a fun mother-daughter four-hour round trip to get her vaccinated," Yeh said.

In the past, Yeh has been hesitant towards vaccinations but when it comes to COVID-19, she is all on board.

"Our son has pretty bad allergies that lead to asthma, so anything respiratory is a bit of concern. But really, I feel like we also have felt a social responsibility," Yeh added.

Her children have been learning virtually, but expect her teens to go back to school once fully vaccinated.

Although there is one more hurdle.

The country is awaiting final approval from the CDC before this younger age group can actually start receiving the vaccine.

"Had the vaccines come earlier, it definitely would have been- you know, if we felt it was safely vaccinated, they would have gone back," Yeh said.

While many parents do look forward to getting their children vaccinated, Navasota Independent School District understands that's not the case for everyone.

So, the school district is leaving the decision up to parents and families.

"Certainly, want them to make an informed decision and do their research, do their homework and make the best decision they feel is the correct decision for their student or child," Stu Musick, superintendent of Navasota ISD shared.

That final approval could come as early as this week.

