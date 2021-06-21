Local organizations working to protect the homeless from the summer heat

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The first day of summer means we are approaching some of the hottest days of the year, but there are resources available to help those in need to bare the heat.

Johnnie Harris knows first-hand what it's like to be homeless in the brutal summer heat.

"It was hot and miserable, and you know I was just lucky to get into the BV home," Johnnie Harris, a Bryan resident said.

She was homeless for about three years, enduring the heat until she finally got help.

"If you are drug-free and clean, and you want to get your life back in line, go to Twin City Mission because they will help you," Harris added.

United Way works with agencies like Twin City, to make sure they can continue to help homeless people beat the heat. The non-profit has a shelter and cafe.

"If they really want to get out of the heat but they don't want to live at the shelter, they are welcome to have lunch there during the noon hour. It has an air conditioner, and they can enjoy a free lunch. That's something we recommend to get out of the heat in the middle of the day," Peggi Goss, vice president of community impact, United Way Brazos Valley said.

The Salvation Army also has a cooling station and gives out free fans to people in need.

"it's really important to be proactive in that. Don't wait until you feel a symptom, but really try to get in out of the heat as much as you can and we want to be available to help those in need in our community," Cpt. Timothy Israel, Executive director, and core officer, Salvation Army said.

Salvation Army's cooling station opens up next week.

