Local municipalities weatherizing for the winter months

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — As the colder weather begins to roll in local municipalities are going the extra mile to prepare weatherization.

One of the big lessons learned from February's arctic blast was the critical need for weatherization.

After the overwhelming backlash received after winter storm in February ERCOT rebuilt their board from the ground up.

”There’s been consistent communication between ERCOT and new priorities and things they're looking for us to respond to basically checklists making sure we are following the weatherization protocols,” said Glenn Gavit, College Station utilities assistant director.

While College Station utilities felt they performed well during the unprecedented storm, There were some lessons learned.

“We didn’t have sustained outages on really any of the houses that we could avoid,” said Gavit.

Gavit said that each of the eight substations in College Station undergo monthly maintenance a series of checklists to ensure they are prepared for the unexpected.

“We’ve had a really good focus here in College Station for doing our monthly maintenance and making sure that our system is as strong and robust as it can be and so we are taking the steps to ensure reliability to our customers,” said Gavit.

Line crews have been working hard to trim trees away from power lines as added preparation.