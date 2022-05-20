Local mom on a mission to help national blood supply shortage

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — At the start of the year, the American Red Cross announced a national blood crisis. One local mother witnessed it first-hand.

It’s a challenge Jennifer Adams wishes no mother should have to face. Now she’s on a mission to help her daughter and kiddos across the Brazos Valley battling cancer.

Jennifer Adam's daughter Lorelai is battling Ewings Sarcoma.

“It’s been a really rough year but we’re finally at a good place,” said Jennifer Adams, Lorelai's mom and blood drive coordinator.

After years of trial and error with chemo, Lorelai is doing better but Jennifer says she still needs blood transfusions.

”When people hear about pediatric cancer, you never think it’s going to hit your family. You know, it’s always like, oh that poor child will pray for them if they need anything we’re there for them,” added Adams.

By partnering with Baylor Scott and white Adams has created a way for the community to help.

”People go and donate blood and think, oh this is going to someone who is in a car accident or whatever and it’s like no, there is a real need in the community,” shared Adams

Many cancer patients are in frequent need of blood transfusions, but due to the pandemic, there’s been a lack of inventory.

”A lot of donors were falling ill, we were really seeing a decreased number of blood donors who were eligible or able to give,” said Kimberly Lally, Director of Transfusion Medicine at BSW Temple.

Dr. Lally says there is a constant need all year round. On a typical day, she says they use about 50 units of whole blood and 70 units of platelets.

“We use blood throughout the hospital in every department from trauma victims, to cancer patients, to PEDS, to post-partum,” shared Dr. Lally.

Baylor Scott and White on the university will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Saturday’s drive will be in honor of Lorelai.

If you'd like to attend this weekend's blood drive visit their website here to make an appointment.