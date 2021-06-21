Local man sentenced to 18-years in prison for stabbing woman in the face and head

COLLEGE STATION, TX — A local man has been sentenced to 18-years in prison on aggravated assault charges.

Rigoberto Sanchez-Infante, 39, also accepted charges of violating parole, as part of his plea deal. The victim has received a lifetime protective order.

On May 15, Bryan PD responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence.

According to the Brazos County District Attorney's Office, Sanchez-Infante had shown up to the victim's house, intoxicated, and had forced himself inside.

The victim was stabbed multiple times in the face and head by Sanchez-Infante with a broken kitchen knife. Afterward, he had attempted to kidnap the two children at the residence.

Sanchez-Infante was stopped and arrested by Bryan PD. The victim was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan where they were treated and then released.

At the time of this offense, Sanchez-Infante was already on probation for attacking the same victim.

“The most vulnerable time for a domestic violence victim is when they choose to leave an abusive relationship. Our office will aggressively prosecute any violence or efforts to prevent a victim from breaking free from abuse.” wrote Jessica Escue, assistant district attorney in a press release.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”