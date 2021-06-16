Local man receives top citizen honors for protecting shopgoers, assisting CSPD

COLLEGE STATION, TX — On June 16, College Station PD, including Police Chief Billy Coach, were in attendance at a Citizen Commendation ceremony honoring Jessie Lott.

Lott's actions, according to CSPD, assisted in preventing injury to officers and others, all while at personal risk himself.

Back in Jan, CSPD was responding to a disturbance call at a retail store when one of their officers was attacked.

CSPD says the man responsible was also cursing and trying to pick a fight with fellow shopgoers.

Lott, also present in the store, managed to grab the man's attention away from others and get him to exit the store.

During the detention of the suspect, resistance ensued to where an officer fell to the ground and was then kicked by said suspect.

Lott stepped in and assisted in controlling the suspect until other officers arrived.

"Mr. Lott’s actions were above and beyond what would be expected of anyone to do in this situation. His outstanding and exemplary efforts to protect bystanders, and protect and assist a police officer are commendable and deserving of recognition. Thank you!" wrote CSPD on Twitter.

