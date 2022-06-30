Local law enforcement stress safe driving for the Fourth of July

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — With the Fourth of July coming up, it’s a holiday known for drunk drivers being on the road. We spoke with the Texas Department of Transportation and the College Station Police Department on how Independence Day has made its impact on the Brazos Valley.

As the fireworks burst in the sky above, police are on the road looking for drunk drivers to prevent possible tragedies.

38 percent of total traffic fatalities during the Fourth of July were people driving under the influence, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

“1,061 people were killed last year in drunk driving crashes on Texas roads, making drunk drivers the cause of one in four traffic deaths,” said Bob Colwell, PIO, Texas Department of Transportation.

Last year in Bryan, there were more than 80 crashes involving drunk drivers.

“In the city of Bryan in 2021, there were 82 DUI alcohol-related crashes, resulting in one fatality and 10 serious injuries,” said Colwell.

Just on the Fourth of July, last year, the city of Bryan reported eight DUI alcohol-related traffic crashes, zero fatalities, and two serious injuries.

“If you’re going to drink, get you a designated ride home where that person is completely sober and has had nothing in their system so that next year, we can have zero,” said Colwell.

In a press conference today, local police departments took to the stage, stressing the danger of drinking while driving this weekend.

“We want everybody to be safe so if that means not partaking in drinking this weekend then do it,” said Officer David Simmons, PIO, College Station Police Department.

However, Officer Simmons with College Station police, says this is a holiday where they see the opposite.

“We see an increased amount of DUIs over any holiday weekend, especially Fourth of July weekend,” said Officer Simmons.

Officer Simmons asks that you not put your life in danger.

“Don’t even think about getting behind the wheel,” said Officer Simmons. “If you feel any effects of the alcohol or whatever substance you’re taking, please don’t get behind the wheel and put somebody else or yourself lives in danger.”

College Station Police and local law enforcement encourage you to be responsible and to remember that one timely reminder, drive sober or get pulled over.