Local law enforcement agencies across the state express empathy for DPS Trooper Walker

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — This past weekend, one of the Texas Department of Public Safety officers was shot in the line of duty just outside of Mexia. The shooting of DPS Trooper Walker has left an impact on law enforcement agencies across the state.

It is an unfortunate, yet realistic, tragedy, many local law enforcement officials face. The dangers that peace officers deal with on a daily basis, as they both serve and protect their local community.

"When these tragedies occur, it takes you back to what you’ve experienced," said Jeff Reeves, the constable for Brazos County Precinct 1. "It kind of gets personal with you and your heart really goes out to these families that are going through what they're going through,”

They go through years of training, preparing themselves for the worst possible circumstances, but it boils down to those moments you put that training into action. Sometimes, law enforcement officials get severely injured and it affects each individual of that department.

”It’s a tragic event and our officers are affected by that, wherever it happens, but when it does happen close to home it’s especially sad for us,” said Sheriff Wayne Dicky, Brazos County Sheriff.

Peace officers serve their community in the line of duty and they take on that responsibility with pride.

“When others run from danger, peace officers are running towards danger, along with our deputies and other law enforcement officers, knowing that the work that they do is dangerous. They take on that responsibility because they have a commitment to our community,” Sheriff Dicky shared.

Constable Reeves expressed his condolences and offered his support in any way to not only the local highway patrol, but also to the family. He understands how difficult of a time this can be for them all.

“We’re here for them, we’re going to help in any way we can, if they need anything, we’re going to help them with it,” said Reeves.

The possibility of losing a fellow law enforcement officer affects departments greatly as they consider one another family.

“We’re a close nit group and we stick together, we hurt together, we cry together, and we grieve together. So, to lose a brother or sister, in law enforcement, it’s personal,” said Reeves.

Reeves has personally lost fellow members of his own, which has inspired him to provide financial support to widows of law enforcement officers through the first Responders BBQ event.

These law enforcement officials put their lives on the line each and every day to protect their communities.