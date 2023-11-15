Local initiative ‘Hope Haven’ striving to provide free mental health resources in Robertson County

HEARNE, Texas — Building up mental health resources is an important project to Lindsey Hammonds in Hearne.

"Hope Haven" is her answer to the lack of resources in Robertson County— it's an initiative that brings programs from all over the Brazos Valley to Hearne.

From Brazos Valley Hospice to the Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC), Hope Haven is providing Hearne with the support it needs.

"We want to be able to help people here in Hearne and Franklin and Bremond and all over Robertson County, because there is nowhere they can go for grief, mental health, drug or any type of sexual abuse, and here, we can bring that here with us," Hammond said.

"We chose to do this at the funeral home because it has become a staple of Robertson County and Hearne especially."

The services provided will include: Brazos Valley Hospice- Grievance, National Alliance of Mental Illness, Twisted Crown Foundation - Domestic Violence, (SARC) Sexual Assault Resource Center, Compassionate Friends of Robertson County from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Memorial Funeral Home, located at 802 South Market Street, Hearne, TX, 77859.