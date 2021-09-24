Local Hispanic business shifts focus to survive the pandemic

BRYAN, Texas — Ramiro Juarez learned at seven years old how to sew from his grandfather in Guatemala.

When he brought his family to Bryan, Juarez worked many different jobs. But there was only one that sparked his passion once again.

He worked at a local alterations shop which inspired him to open his own business.

Since he opened for business he has seen much success until the pandemic hit. He found people stopped bringing in their clothes. Juarez did witness another need, masks.

Juarez quickly taught his daughters to sew and they began selling masks. Juarez says that the push to sell masks really saved his business.