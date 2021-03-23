Local high schoolers win big at annual Austin Energy Regional Science Festival

COLLEGE STATION, TX — This past winter, five College Station high schoolers were big winners at the annual Austin Energy Regional Science Festival.

Students from College Station High School and A&M Consolidated High School projects were among the winners. Most notably CS High School senior, Camille Chiu, who won both the grand prize and the award for physics and astronomy. College Station also won for materials science, with second and third in various other sciences. The students were successful despite having to physically stay out of labs in the pandemic.

"The thing I'm most proud of is that they persevered despite those things they reworked their projects and took ideas that really should have been conducted in a lab setting and made it work with the resources that they had so their creativity and their passion for the discovery process has really been the thing that I'm most proud of."Casy Akin, Teacher at College Station High School.

The Austin energy science festival is one of the largest science fairs in the state of Texas.

It encourages and rewards innovative student research for sciences to students grades 3-to-12.