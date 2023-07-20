Local health agencies partner for fan drive across the Brazos Valley

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Temperatures continue to climb in Texas and this heat is no joke in the Brazos Valley as triple digit weather is reached.

Local health agencies are coming together in efforts to make sure residents are staying cool this summer.

Whether it be someone in an assisted living facility—an adult in protective services—or just anyone who needs a fan, this annual fan drive hosted by local health agencies aims to provide some relief across the Brazos Valley.

The fourth annual fan drive aims to distribute cooling across the Brazos Valley.

“One of the goals of APS (Adult Protective Services) this year is to get those fans into those resource centers, so they have fans on hand so when somebody needs them, they have them to give out,” said Donna Williams, Marketing Liaison at Sotera Health.

Paige Peevey of Remarkable Hospice emphasized that comfort is key in addressing these issues.

“When we go into the homes, we can notice that it’s extremely hot, especially in this heat and we’ll ask questions like, ‘is this the temperature you like to keep your home at, is this a comfortable temperature for you?’: said Peevey.

During social work visits, workers learn that some residents cannot afford to run the air condition throughout the day, or they do not have AC units in their homes.

“We’re going to get you some help and some relief even if it’s temporary so it’s just an opportunity to be there and be a resource for community members, not only seniors but adults with disabilities and adults in our community that need that help,” said Claudia Massie, Director of Patient Care at Visiting Angels.

The number one goal of the fan drive is to give back to the community in a time of need and keeping all residents cool together.

“Just offer more resources than just care—is something that’s really fulfilling and something that we love to do in this town,” said Peevey.

“We try to give those patients that extra mile that we always get,” said Ashley Allen, Marketing Supervisor at Signature Care 24HR ER. “Whether it be heaters or fans or tutorials or education pieces, we try to go above and beyond for the community and that’s our ultimate goal.”

If you would like to make a donation and help someone in need, you can drop off fans at the following locations:

Signature Care Emergency Center

1512 Texas Ave. S Suite 500

College Station, TX 77840

Brazos Valley Council of Governments

3991 E 29th St.

Bryan, TX 77802



Health agencies for the fan drive include: Signature Care Emergency Center, Visiting Angels, Area Agency on Aging of the Brazos Valley, Amedisys Hospice, All Heart Senior Care and Placement, City Ambulance, Hospice Brazos Valley, HealthQuest Home Health, Home Instead, Theracare, Sotera Health, Remarkable Hospice and Painted Palomino Mobile Bar.