Local firefighters honor 20th anniversary of 9/11 at Kyle Field

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Today marks the 20th year since 9/11.

A day that reshaped the country whether you were in New York City or as far as here in Texas.

Local firefighters started their morning bright and early to honor those who lost their lives.

"This is all I can do, but it's a slim sacrifice to just think about them, to honor them," Lt. Todd Mack, Bryan Fire Department said.

Lt. Todd Mack and others made 14 trips up and down the stairs of Kyle Field, honoring those first responders who died on 9/11.

"They made it with an air pack on. More gear than I have on and they made it up there to try to save those people," Mack said.

Before everyone started the climb, 343 tags hung, each with the name and picture of a first responder.

"These are all 343 guys who showed up to work that morning, never expecting not to go home but they were prepared to pay that ultimate sacrifice to save others," Daniel Buford, President, Bryan Firefighter Association said.

"I try to focus on maybe what they were doing, what their thoughts were and their families and even say prayers while I'm walking for their families and just for the department," Mack said.

Lt. Mack recalls wanting to go to New York when he saw the tragedy strike. He and his family instead went a year later, where they carried a flag in the memorial.

"I am glad it went that way because my five-year-old daughter got to experience what honor is about and even though she was five. She still remembers things about it," Mack said.

He remembers receiving a warm welcome from the fire departments who lost so much on 9/11.

"Everything that happened to them, how tragic, how horrible, but here firefighters were coming from out of state, and they were helping us," Mack said.

Showing that one of America's darkest days brought some light to humanity.

"It's just impacted the brotherhood of staying together and being there for each other," Mack said.

That unity shined through as everyone joined Lt. Mack, the final person to finish the climb.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

