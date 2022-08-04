Local figures come together for 29th Annual 'Brazos Valley Feast of Caring'

BRYAN, Texas — The 29th annual ‘Brazos Valley Feast of Caring’ was in full swing on Wednesday, as some recognizable faces like Bryan ISD superintendent Ginger Carrabine, made appearances to serve the community.

“It’s heartwarming to see how united we are around such an important cause," said Carrabine. “A great event ... [and] important event as far as feeding our community long term.”

Linda Harvell of The College Station City Council said hunger doesn’t discriminate.

“When you look around at the different people who showed up, they’re from all different demographics – people that actually benefit from the food bank and people who are here to support the food bank," said the Councilwoman. “It’s very heartwarming – even if it’s just for today to have some kind of an impact.”

Theresa Mangapora, executive director of The Brazos Valley Food Bank said that each year this event draws over 1,500 people. Despite inflation, they said they have enough plates for everyone.

“It is symbolic of what some would call a feast in our community and anyone who may be struggling with the issue of hunger, we say every year we are going to have 1,500," said Mangapora. "I’m feeling like we are going to get really close to it this year there has been a lot of people come through.”

If you didn’t get a chance to participate in The 29th Brazos Valley Feast of Caring - the Brazos Valley Food Bank is always taking donations.

More information on how you can donate is provided in the link here: https://www.bvfb.org/