Local FEMA experts explain the best way to prepare for a natural disaster

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — With Sept. designated as national preparedness month by FEMA experts at Texas A&M's Agri-Life Extension Service are providing the Brazos Valley community with tips and resources to best prepare for a disaster or emergency.

With natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods and wildfires, it is important to have an evacuation plan in place, as well as have emergency provisions prepared ahead of time should the need arise.

Experts say some of the most vital pieces to have in an emergency grab and go kit should be bottled water, non-perishable foods, a first aid kit, and extra clothing and have it stored in an easily accessible location in your home.

"It's good to have that bug-out kit and have your kit ready to go when you build that kit," said Monty Dozier, program director for disaster assessment and recovery unit, Texas A&M Agri-Life.

"Make sure you store it in a place where you can easily access if you've got to leave and that it's in a water-proof container. And then you need to work with your family and say ok this is what we're going to do if we have to evacuate, because you may have to evacuate while you're at home or work and your kids are at school."

For a full list of helpful tips and resources, click here.

