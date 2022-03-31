Local family-owned businesses represent servicemen and women

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A family-owned business in Bryan-College Station is representing those who have served this country through their name. Although they experienced challenges through the pandemic, they're now looking to add people to their workforce.

Being out by the barbecue began as a tradition for the Doan family.

“Growing up we had them in our backyard,” said Brandon Doan, pitmaster operator and co-owner.

After serving his country, Brad Doan was inspired to serve his community while representing his time in the U.S. Army.

”The love of country, the love of selfless service; your fellow soldier. Things like that, I think if you use those in your daily life, you’re going to be a successful individual,” said Brad Doan, pitmaster operator and co-owner.

It’s not just about BBQ craft, but the name "1775" honors all servicemen and women.

”There’s an art to what we do out here and basically with a craft you know you’re making everything pretty much from a scratch process,” said Brandon Doan.

Although the Doan family has seen much success since the opening of their business, they were not immune to the challenges that occurred due to inflation.

“To make a living also and to have our price point the way that it is," said Brandon Doan. "Is based on our wholesale pricing, so as the market adjusts, we will adjust for the consumer.”

But even with rising prices, the Doan brothers say they’re looking for help and would like to help those in the community looking for work.

“We’re ready to also go the next level and bring some other employees on board and teach them the craft side of what we do and hopefully enjoy it and want to grow with us too,” said Brandon Doan.