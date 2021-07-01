Local experts warn of heat stress and other potential dangers this holiday weekend

COLLEGE STATION, TX — With summer finally in full swing here in the Brazos Valley, local health experts are reminding residents of the dangers of heat stress ahead of this holiday weekend.

Staying hydrated and protecting your body from the sun are both vital in avoiding heat exhaustion and heat stroke when spending time outside this summer.

"Big signs and symptoms at least according to the CDC would relate to headache, thirst, general weakness, increased body temperature, and some people might experience some dizziness and loss of appetite." shared Mark Faries, associate professor at Texas A&M.

Those who are at high risk for heat stress include adults 65 and older. As well as children ages 1 to five years old and those with existing medical conditions.

