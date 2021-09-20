Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Local election officials demonstrating new 'hybrid' voting machines

items.[0].image.alt
KXXV
Source: KXXV
Vote
Posted at 3:19 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 16:19:48-04

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Election Administration is holding walk-through demonstrations of their new hybrid ballot submission process in advance of the upcoming election.

Brazos County's voting machines have been retrofitted to now include a paper ballot submission to the voting process in order to comply with Texas Senate Bill 598.

Voters will still be able to utilize the electronic voting machines, however, now a paper ballot for each voter is printed out for the voter to review his or her votes and then submit the sheet into the ballot scanner.

"We have gone to a hybrid system which is much like the electronic system we had, but it also has a paper ballot component," said Trudy Hancock, elections administrator, Brazos County. "You're given an access code you vote on the screen just like always, but then a printed ballot will print out and you will be able to look to make sure that the votes were cast the way that you wanted them to. "

The elections administration will be holding a second demonstration on Tuesday, Sept 21. between 9 and 11 a.m at the County Elections Office on William J. Bryan Parkway.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.