Local election officials demonstrating new 'hybrid' voting machines

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Election Administration is holding walk-through demonstrations of their new hybrid ballot submission process in advance of the upcoming election.

Brazos County's voting machines have been retrofitted to now include a paper ballot submission to the voting process in order to comply with Texas Senate Bill 598.

Voters will still be able to utilize the electronic voting machines, however, now a paper ballot for each voter is printed out for the voter to review his or her votes and then submit the sheet into the ballot scanner.

"We have gone to a hybrid system which is much like the electronic system we had, but it also has a paper ballot component," said Trudy Hancock, elections administrator, Brazos County. "You're given an access code you vote on the screen just like always, but then a printed ballot will print out and you will be able to look to make sure that the votes were cast the way that you wanted them to. "

The elections administration will be holding a second demonstration on Tuesday, Sept 21. between 9 and 11 a.m at the County Elections Office on William J. Bryan Parkway.

