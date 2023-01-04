Local doctor explains cardiac arrest in wake of a recent NFL player injury

BRYAN, Texas — People across the nation are still in shock for Buffalo Bills Safety, Damar Hamlin.

The Bills Safety was critically injured going into cardiac arrest while making a tackle during a Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.

After a long delay, the NFL postponed the game and Hamlin was rushed to a Cincinnati hospital.

“There is always going to be some pain in a sport like football, but there is a huge difference between playing through pain and playing while injured.” Said Howard Tipton, Coach of The Brazos Valley Mustangs Football team.

As Football players are prone to all kinds of injuries, the Medical Director for Premier ER in Bryan tells KRHD, serious injuries or medical emergencies can happen to anyone instantly – even in the healthiest athletes.

“It has nothing to do with fitness. Most of these athletes are more fit than the general population, because of this inborn genetic disposition, they have a higher chance of going into cardiac arrhythmias.” Explained Michael Nguyen, Medical Director for Premier ER (Bryan).

From the NFL to high school aged football, Coach Tipton saying Prevention to injuries like this starts with keeping his player’s protective equipment up to standard.

“The NFL has obviously top-end gear. Even with top-end gear you can get an injury like this, as much as a fluke injury as it was, we are playing with a lot less nice gear, so we always try to make sure it is as good as it can be.” Said Tipton.

Doctor Nguyen says another way to quickly act in situations like this is learning the signs and how to properly administer life-saving techniques and using devices like a heart defibrillator.