Local Deacon partners with pilot to bless crops

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas — Blessing crops by aircraft is a tradition that dates back more than 20 years. And the tradition carries on right here in the Brazos Valley.

It has been 6 years since pilot Brett Whitten and deacon Bill Scarmardo have partnered to bless the crops with holy water by aircraft.

”Started in Navasota and followed the river up to Marlin and that was about as far as I could make it with that holy water. Probably over two-hundred thousand acres and many, many farmers,” said Brett Whitten, pilot.

For Deacon Scarmardo and pilot Whitten say blessing crops is a part of their faith.

”There is no magic, we just blessed that water and turn around and use that water to put upon the crops and instilling that partnership that the farmer has with god,” said Deacom Bill Scarmardo, St. Anthony Catholic Church.

And with inflation making it harder on farmers, they say it’s the least they can do.

“Now with fuel prices and fertilizer is up and of course when fuel goes up the cost to spray your crops goes up so as their cost have gone up a lot, sure the prices of their commodity have gone up but not enough to cover their expenses,” said Scarmardo.

Whitten said it brings him joy to not only bless his crops but also many other farmers across the Brazos Valley.

“I have a job that I enjoy and been doing it for years and we have the equipment to do it, so it’s built-in design to put out water, even holy water," said Whitten.

Deacon Scarmardo and Whitten said they're looking forward to blessing the crops once again next year by aircraft and by the sounds of it their pastor may join for the ride.