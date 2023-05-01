Local crime hitching a ride as more people move to the Brazos Valley

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Bryan, College Station area is home to Rick Hill.

“I’ve been here for almost 40 years,” Hill said.

Over those years, he’s worn quite a few hats.

“I was a longtime educator in College Station schools,” Hill explained.

"Longtime" in this case is 27 years. He taught chemistry and physical science at Consolidated High School before becoming the principal there.

However, when the school bell rang and he left the chalk in the classroom, he entered a new ballpark — literally.

“I spent 30 years as the voice of Olsen Field.”

He retired from teaching in 2011 and called his last at bat in 2022, but he isn’t exactly enjoying a round of golf on a Wednesday afternoon.

“I run the gamut… weddings and fatalities.”

He’s now Justice of the Peace for Brazos County Pct. 3.

”Being a Justice of the Peace is pretty much the same as being a high school principal with one exception,” Hill said.

“When I was the school principal, when I had a parent cussing me out, there wasn’t much I could do about it," Hill ended with a laugh.

For Hill, it’s all about helping people, and always has been. But now when it gets personal, there’s usually a sad story behind it.

“I've had former students of mine who went to Consol, who ended up passing away in car accidents,” Hill said, on a more serious note.

“Alcohol was involved.”

Reckless drivers getting behind the wheel while intoxicated is nothing new for police.

“DWI numbers across the year are pretty sporadic from year to year,” said Kole Taylor with the Bryan Police Department.

What is new is the amount of people moving to the area — and once they move in, crime comes along for the ride too.

“Total population is going to be the ultimate factor in that,” Taylor said about the number of DUIs.

This crime is avoidable.

“With all the technology we have, it's kind of impossible not to have a safe ride home,” Taylor said.

It’s those apps or a quick call that might be the difference between JP Hill officiating your wedding or signing off on a death certificate.

“Doing what I do, it is personal… but I can’t make it too personal,” Taylor began.

“And one time I did that and that was hard.”

Texas A&M also offers a service called Carpool. It’s a nonprofit that offers free and confidential rides each Friday and Saturday night from 10:00p.m. to 3:00a.m.