Local COVID-19 test kit shortage, supply chain issues cited

HEARNE, Texas — People across the United States purchased at-home COVID-19 test kits over the holidays as they traveled.

Now, pharmacies' stock of these kits has depleted.

“We’ve had some people come from Bryan to Hearne because the wait is much longer there," said Erin Powell, pharmacy technician for Wilson Drug in Hearne.

"They’re having the same problem there – they're not able to get [test kits] there either.”

Smaller pharmacies like Wilson Drug can only hope for new wholesale availability of at-home tests; though with little luck, as much as they’ve searched.

Powell said residents of the small town are struggling to find COVID-19 testing options locally.

“We also had the rapid antigen test that we’ve been doing here, and those are out of stock as well," said Powell.

"There were, maybe, seven available last week and we snagged a box,

"We’ve used those, I had eight in stock this morning, and I filled those spots up in the first 30minutes.”

Walgreens said that the demand they’ve seen for these tests is unprecedented.

Both Walgreens and CVS are out of stock for the tests online, and are limiting the amount of tests customers can purchase, if stock is located.

Kroger said that the greater Houston region of their pharmacies should be receiving daily shipments of tests, though they too are experiencing high demand.

President Joe Biden has promised Americans 500 million free home test kits, which are anticipated for nationwide distribution starting soon.

Until then, some pharmacies, including pharmacies in the Brazos Valley, are still able to offer on-site testing by appointment.