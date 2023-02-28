Local conference center making a difference, certified as sensory inclusive

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Many sensory-inclusive events are far and between in our area, but there is now a space for all community members to come together and feel included.

“It’s special and I mean I love that the Annenberg can have their name on that,” Tracy Hefti, the Events Manager, said.

A local conference center raising the bar here in the Brazos Valley. It’s currently the first and only sensory-inclusive certified facility. KRHD Reporter, Rachel Widder, explains.

Whether you’re feeling overwhelmed or just need a little extra assistance, the Annenberg presidential Conference Center is here to make it an enjoyable experience, no matter what.

The six-month process to become certified will now give attendees, with or without developmental processing disorders, the chance to rent out 5 sensory bags with several tools to reduce their stress or discomfort.

A local mom said she never considered the need for these accommodations until having a daughter with Down Syndrome.

“Things that we may not think too much of, but can really have an impact on other individuals, even their sense of movement and balance. Having those things available to our community is so important,” she said.

Kimberly Gaines said often times her family has to leave events early because they can become too much for her daughter to handle.

Having a permanent sensory-certified place will allow them to make more positive memories together.

“It’s going to be inviting for others coming in, wanting to live here and interact here,” Gaines said.

The staff has all been trained and the two lactation rooms have now doubled as quiet rooms, putting individuals as well as those around them at ease.

Tracy Hefti said the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center becoming certified as sensory inclusive not only ensures all five senses are engaged, but all people can learn to the best of their abilities.

“Just really being able to approach people in a more positive manner, like we everybody to be in here to enjoy whatever it is that they’re coming for. I think the difference is just us being more aware,” Hefti said.

These changes may seem small, but they’re significant and will make a big difference for individuals and their families.