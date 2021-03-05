Local childcare workers react to being eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The safety of children has been a top priority throughout the pandemic.

The state is taking another step to protect kids, by making teachers and child care workers, eligible, for the COVID vaccine.

"We come in contact with on a daily basis, with children, or with families or other people in general," Canary Blackshear, daycare worker at Golden Keys Learning Center shared with 25 News.

That's why health and safety are a top priority at their location, right here in College Station.

Owner and director, Kristiana Hamilton, says, with the state now allowing educators to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, a new layer of security has been added.

"An extra measure has been taken for staff to feel safe, and for parents to feel safe, when they are dropping their children off, to know they're in safe hands, not just safe, but healthy also," Hamilton added.

Hamilton, who tested positive for the virus, didn't waste any time getting vaccinated. "I am fearful of ever getting it again and this does bring about a sense of relief for me."

Hamilton believes, educators should have been qualified earlier to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

"I think, when we are looking at a step ladder, that sometimes, educators are put at the bottom of the ladder, but we wouldn't have all of our other professions if it wasn't for an educator." Hamilton shared.

Golden Keys plans to continue requiring masks and keeping people out of the building, even after the state fully reopens next Wed, March 10.

At the time of this publication, Texas has not announced who else will be eligible under Phase 1-C.

"If you have a moment, take the moment, like I needed to, and just go ahead and get the COVID-19 vaccine. It can even save your life," owner Blackshear said.