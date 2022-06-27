BRYAN, Texas — Over a month from now, teachers will be back in the classroom getting ready for the first day of school

But every year, most Texas teachers’ pay hundreds of dollars from their own pockets to make it happen.

I Heart Bryan partnered with Morningstar Storage of FM 2818 to create The Teacher Closet.

Opening their doors for donations, before teachers head back to class.

“There are teachers everywhere, there are people in need everywhere.” Said Katherine Brandhuber, Property manager at Morningstar Storage of FM 2818 . “If it’s something we can do on a more or even just company-wide [level], I think it would be something Morningstar would be really proud of.” Said Brandhuber.

The company [Morningstar] was so moved by The I Heart Bryan’s initiative, they gifted the non-profit not one, but two storage facilities to help teachers.

“Morningstar does a program called ‘Morningstar Cares’ where we can donate up to 5% of our units back to non-profits at every property to non-profits.” Said Brandhuber. “I was immediately interested; I think it’s a great thing to donate back to the teachers and always give back to the local community.” Said the FM 2818 Property Manager.

According to a 2021 study by adoptaclassroom.org, Teachers spent a thousand dollars or more on school supplies last school year, While teacher spending overall has increased 25%.

Susan Bossier has been a teacher for 15 years and knows the struggle all too well.

“I have spent quite a bit of money over the past 15 years, sometimes money is a roadblock because we supply a lot of stuff, our own stuff with our own money.” Said Bossier.

Monica Martinez is leading this initiative to reach not only local teachers but those from surrounding areas who need the extra help.

“As long as you have a valid school identification, we are more than happy to let you come and shop in our Teacher Closet – I know it says Teacher Closet, but we want to give back to people who work for the school district because there are paraprofessionals, there’s janitors, there’s nurses, there’s many, many people that work in the school district.” Said Martinez.

if you missed the opportunity to donate today you can still drop off supplies at the Morningstar Storage FM 2818 location any time during business hours.

