Local 4th-grade garden shed vandalized, Neal Elementary looking for leads

BRYAN, TX — Bryan ISD is in need of some help from the local community.

On May 25, staff at Neal Elementary arrived to find someone had broken into their brand new 4th-grade garden shed.

"We don't know why someone would do this, we had worked so hard to raise the funds, so finding it just broken now... was honestly devastating." shared Neal Elementary Principal, Juanita Collins, with KRHD 25 News.

The Title 1 school had raised funds through their PTO, educational grants, and chocolate bar sales, the shed had just been installed last week also.

According to Collins, the cost to replace the shed would be $500, extra money they don't have at the moment.

Anyone with information regarding who might have done this is encouraged to contact the school at 979-209-3860.

