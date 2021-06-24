LIST: 4 different pools & splash pads in College Station to visit this summer

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — Oh, the weather outside is... hot.

Well Brazos County families, if you're looking to escape the heat this summer, the City of College Station has got you covered!

From water slides to beach-style pool entrances, locals don't have to look very far to get away for a bit.

Some locations may have altered hours due to staffing shortages, so make sure to call and double-check their hours before going.

Adamson Lagoon - 1900 Anderson St, College Station, TX 77840

Adamson Lagoon (City of College Station)

Cindy Hallaran Pool - 1600 Rock Prairie Rd, College Station, TX 77845

Cindy Hallaran Pool (City of College Station)

W.A. Tarrow Splash Pad - 1000 Eleanor St, College Station, TX 77845

W.A. Tarrow Splash Pad (City of College Station)

Fun for All Playground Splash Pad - 1000 Krenek Tap Road, College Station, TX 77845

Fun For All Playground Splash Pad (City of College Station)

