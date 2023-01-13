Lincoln Recreation Center hosts annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Tonight, at the Lincoln Recreation Center, the community is coming together to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in its Keeping the Dream Alive Celebration.

Kelly Kelbly has attended the celebration for years.

She is a recipient of the Lillian “Jean” Clark Robinson award for her service in the community as she spent 30 years in Parks and Recreation — 21 of those years in College Station.

“It’s just a culmination of the month that we take to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King,” Kelbly said. “You have praise and worship music, a keynote speaker, a former supervisor Lance Jackson, awesome man and friend.”

Kelbly says this event highlights the act of service.

“Just truly taking time to honor a man that built his life on serving others and giving back, and that’s what the Lincoln Center does every day,” said Kelbly. “It’s not just this month. It’s 12 months out of the year.”

The event is this evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Following the event, the community will come together from 8:30 to 10 a.m Saturday at the Lincoln Recreation Center for a Community Clean Up.