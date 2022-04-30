Lifelong Caldwell resident to become city's first female mayor

CALDWELL, Texas — Janice Easter: Caldwell ISD employee, alderwoman with Caldwell city council, and organist of 48 years for St. Mary's Catholic Church. In just two weeks, she’ll add ‘first female mayor of Caldwell’ to that list of titles.

Easter will be sworn in unopposed on May 13, and she already has some big ideas for her hometown.

“One of my projects I want to focus on is: we've got a lot of abandoned houses, abandoned buildings, structures that I want torn down," she said. "I want that to be a beautiful spot... Code enforcement, beautifying Caldwell.”

Easter's race is one of three in which candidates have run unopposed, alongside two city aldermen roles. Their races have thus been canceled and their names removed from the ballot for May 7; their elections are considered immediate by the city.

While Easter said she will be proud to become the first female mayor, that wasn’t the driving force that caused her to run.

“I just felt like it was my time," she said. "I am a lifelong hometown girl, and I have a passion for this community. Caldwell is filled with great, wonderful, generous, kind people. I’ve also met so many people who have moved from the city and are making Caldwell their home.”

Melissa Brune, owner of Lissa’s Restyled Sip & Shop in downtown Caldwell, has known Easter for five years now and said Easter has been supportive of businesses like hers.

“She brought some new ideas to the Main Street program, and I feel like her heart has been to help Caldwell grow," Brune told KRHD. "... So I'm looking forward to the new breath.”

Easter said she will still maintain her job with Caldwell ISD. She feels confident in working with other officials and is excited about two new council members.

“The city of Caldwell leadership team, the city manager, the community development director, all of the city employees; I think we’re going to make a very fantastic team," she stated.