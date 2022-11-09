Library in Bryan hosts monthly sensory day of play

BRYAN, Texas — A library in Bryan hosts a monthly sensory day of play for little ones.

KRHD's Rachel Widder looks at the impact it has on kids and how parents can get involved at home.

Librarian, Jenny Stadler, said she loves working with children at the Clara B. Mounce Library. She said it is a certified family place library and it recognizes early literacy through play.

“They learn, they discover, they engage, and seeing them just light up with joy makes me light up with joy. I live vicariously seeing the little ones so happy,” she said.

Stadler said there are many benefits to sensory play.

“It’s fine motor skills, it’s sensory, and that helps build the sensory tolerance for young, little ones, and that’s really good for their brain development and social, emotional learning as well,” Stadler said.

She said although your child can have more opportunities for interactions with others close to their age, there are several simple sensory activities you to do with your child.

“You guys can do this at home, you just need a bag of beans or you can take rice, or even bits of ripped paper, and just have fun,” she said.

If you missed this day of play, the Clara B. Mounce Library hosts the day of play every second Tuesday of the month from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.