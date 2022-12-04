'Let's win this': Texas mayors battle it out for the Salvation Army

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas — Doing the most good is the motto of the Salvation Army.

A motto the mayors of Bryan and College Station will be embodying at their annual 'Mayor Bell Ringing Competition.'

The Bryan mayor will be at the Walmart on Briarcrest.

Meanwhile, the College Station Mayor will be at the Walmart on Longmire from 12 P.M. to 1 P.M. Saturday.

Despite the city's losing reputation against Bryan, John Nicols, the Mayor of College Station, said, he hopes people can stretch their donations this year.

"I'm not talking about $1,000 or $100 or even $10,

"If you were going to give 50 cents, give a dollar,

"If you were going to give a dollar, pull out a $5 and I think that will help us reach the goal we're trying to achieve," Nichols said.

Nichols added this meaningful service opportunity helps fill the gap.

Money raised during this competition and the Red Kettle Season helps local families purchase food, cover rent, and pay other bills.

"Salvation Army meets the needs of a lot of different people struggling with different income problems," Nichols said.

Meanwhile, the City of Bryan has won the competition for the last 15 years in a row now.

Bobby Gutierrez, Bryan's Mayor, said, although the city has this advantage - it is also a lot of added pressure.

"Just coming into office, this is my first thing,

"I think this might even be more pressure than the race itself,"

"The previous mayors have even come up to me saying, 'You cannot lose, you cannot lose this," Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez said practicing kindness and leaving things better than how we found them are essential for this competition.

"You know win, lose, or draw, the Salvation Army will win and the community will win."

"At the end of the day, I think this is all just in good camaraderie,"

Anyone interested can contribute to the cause by donating to either mayor - they're at the following Brazos Valley stores and restaurants.

Sevcik's Service Center

Frank's Service Center

Chicken Salad Chick

Brazos Valley Automotive

Wings 'N More

American Legion Hall

You can also donate online.