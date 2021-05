LEON COUNTY, TX — The Leon County Sheriff's Office and the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory.

64-year-old Steven Douglas Davenport was last seen walking in the area of FM 1618 and CR 2761 near Buffalo, on May 26.

It is believed that Davenport is in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

If you have seen or have any information about the whereabouts of Davenport, you are asked to contact the Leon County Sheriff's Office at 903-536-2749.