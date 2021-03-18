Lemonade Day BCS launches mentoring series for young entrepreneurs

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — It doesn't matter how old you are to start a business, as long as you have the idea, and tools, to do it!

The program Lemonade Day BCS strives to push that message even further with a new program.

"When I was really young, I always wanted to be an entrepreneur," Marie-Anne Holland, co-city director, Lemonade Day BCS said.

Holland made her dream a reality about 5 years ago when she decided to take a leap of faith while she was feeding her infant.

"It was in that moment, that I decided to buy the daycare and become the entrepreneur that I always wanted to be for her and that's a big reason why I want to continue with Lemonade Day so that kids have that opportunity that I didn't have when I was a child," Holland said.

She is doing just that, by rolling out Lemonade Day BCS's new weekly mentoring series. This free program will prepare kids of all ages to have a solid business plan to get their businesses started.

"Entrepreneurship to me is a way for anybody to be successful if you have enough passion and grit to put the hard work into it, and so, that's why it's important for us to be free so that everyone can have access and be able to build their dreams," Holland said.

"We didn't have Lemonade Day, but I had a lot of lemonade stands because that was my summer money. And so, I think it's a great program. I wish I'd had the information. Probably would have helped me figure out a way to make a few more dollars," Cody Holland, Marie-Ann's husband said.

Traditionally, the program has revolved around lemonade stands but it's actually now expanded and will connect mentees with various entrepreneurs in the community, making the possibilities endless.

The program is every Tuesday leading up to May 1st, which is the program's Lemonade Day; the likes of which, is held outdoors at The Local at Lakewalk.