Lee County woman arrested for reportedly killing roommate, bond set at $350,000

LEXINGTON, TX — A woman has been arrested after the Lee County Sheriff's Office collected enough information to link her to a recent murder.

Blue resident, Jennifer Redden Kramer, has been arrested and charged with murder.

On March 27, local Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a male laying down in the roadway on County Road 306 in the Blue area.

According to the press release from the Lee County Sheriff's Office, EMS was able to determine the male was deceased and had died from multiple stab wounds to the chest.

On March 29, the Travis County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and using fingerprints, determined the victim to be 32-year-old, Christopher Michael Gonzales.

Following this discovery, the Lee County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Investigator and a Texas Ranger were able to identify a suspect, get a confession, and find evidence to corroborate with said confession.

According to their press release, the victim was reportedly the suspect's roommate. Kramer was arrested on March 30 and is currently being held in the Lee County Jail on bonds totaling $350,000.

