Law enforcement honor the fallen at 34th Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service

BRAZOS VALLEY, TX — Local members of law enforcement came out to Veteran's Park for the 34th Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service.

Officers from Bryan, College Station, Texas A&M, and Brazos County were all in attendance.

Fire and rescue agencies were also there to honor fallen heroes, those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

"It's critically important for us to remember those and never forget those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, who did this job," shared Billy Couch, chief of CSPD. "Good for us to recognize those family members, the survivors of these officers and their families."

So far this year 52 officers have died in the line of duty.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!