Large fire breaks out in Madison County, multiple structures damaged

Posted at 4:25 PM, Mar 13, 2022
NORTH ZULCH, Texas — A large acre fire has damaged several structures in Madison County, said officials.

Firefighters initially responded to the 7200 Block of Farm to Mark Road 1372 in North Zulch on reports of a grass fire, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Firefighters from both Madisonville and North Zulch have since been deployed to help control the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

A traffic advisory has also been issued for commuters in the area, asking them to slow for first responders on the scene.

The fire comes as Texas agencies warn that high winds are adding risk to our dry areas.

