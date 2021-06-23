Laker guard Caruso arrested on alleged marijuana possession, less than 2 oz

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Lake guard and Aggie alum, Alex Caruso, was arrested on June 22, around 2 P.M., by TAMU police.

Caruso has been charged with possession of marijuana, less than 2 oz, and drug paraphernalia.

According to TAMU police, Caruso was arrested at the Easterwood Airport when a metal grinder and marijuana were located by TSA inside his luggage.

Caruso has since been released from the Brazos County Jail on a $4,200 bond.

From 2012 to 2016, Caruso played for Texas A&M men's basketball.

This Jan, the City of College Station City Council voted to rename a park after the Laker guard.

Following his release, teammate LeBron James posted a gif on Twitter, saying 'straight cash homey', in reference to being willing to pay Caruso's bond.

Caruso's arrest also trails the news of Connecticut becoming the 19th state to legalize recreational marijuana usage for adults 21-years and older.

At the time of this publication, marijuana remains illegal to use or possess marijuana under Texas law — and has been since 1931.

