Lake Somerville prepares for the busy summer season

LAKE SOMERVILLE, Tx — On the waters of Lake Somerville, you can often find Walter Lewis.

“I try to come out 2 or 3 times a week since I’m retired.”

While Lewis has seen these waters at their lowest, he says the higher water, he says the higher water we’re seeing right now poses some challenges with boating.

“When it’s shallow it’s hard to get in and out, the fish sometimes are finicky, and just like when it’s too high and the dam is wide open it affects fishing. It came up a lot and it’s in good shape right now” said Lewis.

Chris Bishop is the Site Superintendent for the Birch Creek Unit and said while lake levels are up, that can also pose a negative effect if the weather decides to change.

“That does somewhat make us vulnerable if we have a heavy rainfall event. If the lake increased by another foot or two at this point there will be some sections of trails that we would potentially look at temporarily close down to keep people safe.” Explained Bishop.

Aside from a high Lake Somerville, Bishop says the park is looking to start a new season.

“The lake is full, the vegetation is green, the wildflowers are in bloom, and we have abundant sunny weather – we are off to a great start to a summer season. Everything is now open and available to park visitors.” Explained Bishop.

Lewis encourages others to come enjoy the park while they can.

“Come out and have a good time, wear your life jackets, pay attention to the laws, and obey them.” Said Lewis.

Want more information on your next trip to Lake Somerville? Click HERE for more info: https://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/lake-somerville