Lake Somerville looking for volunteers for upcoming service projects

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas — If you're looking for a way to give back and you enjoy nature, look no further.

"It means a lot to us, it shows us people care about this place and our mission as an agency. We're glad to provide any of these opportunities," Travis Shoppe, Site Superintendent said.

Trash has become a major problem for visitors at Nails Creek State Park on Lake Sommerville.

You can find all types of trash along Lake Somerville.

The Park Ambassador, Laura Neu, said she hopes more volunteers can come out and help make a difference.

"Something like this is making an impact because it's making it easier for us to use the trails, you're saving wildlife, and you're just all around in general saving the planet, one step at a time," Neu said.

Alejandro Alaniz is a volunteer who helps clean up the park. He said it gives him a chance to meet others who also want to help clean the environment.

"Coming here and volunteering, you really see the kindness out there in others and the community that it provides and how much people care," Alaniz said.

Trash can be harmful to wildlife, so the next time you're exploring nature, remember a little goes a long way. The park will be hosting other clean-up events in the coming months.

They're always looking for volunteers who want to make a difference.

"Seeing like average joe people come out and recognizing that they have that impact to me is really powerful because to me they're more receptive to going out and taking other meaningful action," she said.

Trash can pile on quickly, but if we all do our part, we can keep the environment clean and safe.

"I really want the environment to be here for my kids and their kids. When you think about the future, it can bleak and it's something you can change for future generations and it's essential," he said.

If you would like to be a volunteer, Neu said you can also find additional park activities and service projects on her link tree.