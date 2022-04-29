La Jefa 102.7 FM named finalist for 'Medallas de Cortez' award for Bryan Broadcasting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It’s all about the listeners for Nelly Mauricio of La Jefa 102.7 FM, as Bryan Broadcasting’s Spanish Station is a finalist in two categories for the 2022 Medallas de Cortez.

The awards are named in honor of Raoul Cortez, founder of KCOR in San Antonio in 1946, the first Spanish-language radio station in the United States.

Winners will be announced at the Hispanic Radio Conference, June 22-23, in Miami at the Intercontinental at Doral.

Nelly Mauricio is a finalist amongst four other radio stations for ‘Marketer of the Year’.

Ben Downs is also a finalist amongst seven other radio stations for ‘Market Manager of the Year’.

Mauricio said it’s an honor for her and the radio station to represent the Brazos Valley as a finalist competing with other Hispanic radio stations in the nation.

“It humbles us a lot,” said Mauricio. “It makes me realize we are doing a great job doing what we have done and are doing so far, but also what we can do to improve - not only for the station but the community itself.”

With marketing, a successful broadcast comes the leadership behind it. La Jefa 102.7 FM is not only nominated for one but two awards for the Medallas de Cortez – Ben Downs is general manager at the radio station and says this highlights the success La Jefa is producing.

“We work really hard and our staff puts in the hours, and we try to be everywhere where the Hispanic community is – it's nice for the recognition, but I’m not sure you can work much harder than we can,” said Downs.

The Medallas de Cortez is awarded by the Radio Ink broadcasting company. Deborah Parenti, president and publisher of Radio INK, said why it’s important to highlight the Hispanic broadcasters.

“We started the awards to specifically honor and recognize the achievements and contributions of Hispanic radio broadcasters and they have become a symbol of excellence. We have a struck medallion with the image of Raoul Cortez on it that's part of the plaque that they get every year; we honor everything from management to programming and station of the year,” said Parenti.

