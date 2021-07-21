Kroger employee arrested for allegedly stealing over $150,000 from store

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — A man has been arrested after College Station police said he confirmed stealing over $150,000 while working at Kroger.

Richard Wang, 20, has been charged with Theft of Property.

On July 20, a CSPD officer responded to a theft report from a Kroger located at 3535 Longmire drive.

According to arrest records, a fellow Kroger employee provided security footage showing the theft.

Police said Wang admitted to taking the money over the course of three months.

Wang is currently being held at the Brazos County Jail on a $8,000 bond.

