Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Kroger employee arrested for allegedly stealing over $150,000 from store

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Richard Wang (Brazos County Jail Department)
Richard Wang (Brazos County Jail Department)
Posted at 11:32 AM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 12:32:29-04

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — A man has been arrested after College Station police said he confirmed stealing over $150,000 while working at Kroger.

Richard Wang, 20, has been charged with Theft of Property.

On July 20, a CSPD officer responded to a theft report from a Kroger located at 3535 Longmire drive.

According to arrest records, a fellow Kroger employee provided security footage showing the theft.

Police said Wang admitted to taking the money over the course of three months.

Wang is currently being held at the Brazos County Jail on a $8,000 bond.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.