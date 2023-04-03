KRHD News unveils new look and new name

KRHD News launched on September 1, 2020. Since then the station has grown and gone through a few changes. We hope that this next change is one that will make the community proud of the station. Starting April 3, viewers will see the new 15 ABC.

Thank you to the people in the Brazos Valley that have trusted us to keep you informed. This next chapter is one that we hope that resonates with the community and continues to shine a light on stories that matter to you. Dave German, Vice President & General Manager

It’s a continuation of something great for the people of the Brazos Valley. We look forward to serving them in a very consistent way. Dan Delgado, News Director

We set out to create a look that reflects the community we are in. The Brazos Valley is young, vibrant, and diverse. The goal with our new look is to allow KRHD to shine and stand apart from the KXXV brand that it tends to be confused with. Our intention is to have a strong level of brand consistency that allows for a calm but confident approach.

The 15 ABC news team is proud to bring the community this new image and continue its mission: to inform and inspire the communities we serve by connecting our viewers with journalism that shines a light on the impactful, local issues and provides information that enhances the lives of those in our community.

The team at 15 ABC has worked tirelessly on this project. It wouldn't be possible without the help of the non-profits and community leaders that believed in us from the start. Emily Baird, Creative Services Director

15 ABC is owned by The E.W. Scripps Company which lives by the motto “Give light and the people will find their own way.” The vision of the company is to create a better-informed world. Scripps’ local television stations serve a crucial role as watchdogs of the powerful; a source of comfort in a crisis; and a place to turn for everyday information. They engage large local audiences with the news and information they need to make decisions for their lives – and make it easy to access their award-winning journalism on every platform, from television to desktop and mobile to over-the-top video platforms.

15 ABC can be found online,Facebook,Instagram, and Twitter.15 ABC airs newscasts at 5-7 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 5 p.m., 6-7 p.m. and 10 p.m.