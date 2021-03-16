KRHD announces Halle Jones’ promotion to anchor for 25 News evening shows

BRAZOS VALLEY — Halle Jones, a native of Colorado, joined KRHD last March as a multimedia journalist. Since then, she has worked hard to be an advocate for viewers in the Brazos Valley.

From sharing important stories to volunteering her time, she is dedicated to serving the community.

"Halle joined KRHD at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic," said News Director Sylvia Villarreal. "Over the last year, she has overcome every challenge she has faced. Halle has fallen in love with the Brazos Valley and is proud to call the area her new home. She is absolutely looking forward to continuing to connect with viewers through her storytelling."

"I started with 25 News during arguably one of the most challenging and unique times in the industry thanks to the pandemic," said Jones. "I am beyond excited to continue my passion every evening in homes across the Brazos Valley as the 25 News KRHD Anchor."

Jones began her career with the MLB Network before graduating from the University of Colorado in 2017.

Jones was also an anchor/reporter in Wyoming where she covered many stories that helped grow her into the strong journalist she is today.

“We are very excited to have Halle as our evening anchor,” said Adam Chase, KRHD’s Vice President and General Manager. “Her passion for journalism and knowledge of the Brazos County market will only strengthen our commitment to the viewers that trust us day in and day out.”

Jones started in her new role on Monday, March 15.