Kids Youtube show 'Cowboy Jack' makes a stop at local honey farm

BRAZOS COUNTY — Learning is always better when you're having fun.

That's why one Lone Star State couple is traveling across the state, creating educational shows for kids and the makers are making a stop in the Brazos Valley.

John Havard is the star behind the educational YouTube show, "Cowboy Jack" while his wife Andrea is behind the camera.

"When we started this thing, we had no idea that anybody was going to be watching and we're getting viewers from not only inside Texas," said John Havard, founder of Cowboy Jack.

Their latest shoot for the show was at Bee Weaver Honey Farm in Navasota, where beekeeper Roosevelt Roberson gave Cowboy Jack an up close and personal interaction with the busy bees.

"People now begin to realize how important bees are, how important bees and it makes me feel good that I am also a part of it," said Roosevelt Robertson, beekeeper, Bee Weaver Honey Farm.

Since launching their show in March, "Cowboy Jack" has traveled across the state, highlighting different places where you can have fun and learn.

"You always hear the saying, 'It takes a village to raise kids,' right?" Havard said. "If Cowboy Jack can integrate into that village, I hope to give parents a little bit of a break, that's not sacrificing the entertainment or education of a child."

You can learn more about how Bee Weaver Bees help the ecosystem when this episode of Cowboy Jack airs on Sept. 4.

New episodes air on this YouTube channel Saturday mornings at 9:30 a.m.